Unai Emery tells Arsenal chiefs to complete quality transfer by Tuesday

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has reportedly instructed club chiefs to finalise the loan transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos when they meet this Tuesday.

According to ABC, the Gunners are looking to get this quality loan deal done quickly, with Real also keen on the terms of this deal as it allows Ceballos a season out on a temporary move to gain more playing time and experience.

Arsenal, meanwhile, would get a fine player for a year that may well be enough to lift them back into the top four and perhaps even to silverware.

Ceballos looks an ideal replacement for Aaron Ramsey after his free transfer to Juventus, and it’s certainly rare for players of this calibre to be on the move without having to pay a transfer fee.

ABC note that Arsenal don’t have much to spend this summer, so fans will hope they can make the most of this difficult situation and strengthen in this significant way without needing to spend a fortune.