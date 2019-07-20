€50M Manchester United target ‘VERY interested’ in sealing summer transfer

Man United transfer target and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is reportedly keen to seal a move away from the Italian giants and move to PSG this summer.

Dybala wasn’t in his best form for Juve last year, as he only managed to bag a total of five goals and five assists in 30 Serie A games, a very poor record for a player of his quality.

And following this poor form, it looks as if Dybala’s time with the Old Lady could be coming to an end this summer.

According to Don Balon, PSG are well in the hunt for Dybala this summer, with the Argentine said to be ‘very interested’ in sealing a move to the Ligue 1 outfit, a move that’ll set the club back around €50M.

Journalist Nicolo Schira has tweeted recently that the Red Devils are interested in bringing Dybala to Old Trafford this summer, thus this news regarding PSG will not be good for Solskjaer’s side to hear.

#ManchesterUnited and #PSG are interested in Paulo #Dybala. First contacts about his future. #Juventus want €80M at least to sell him, but he would like to stay. #transfers #MUFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 19, 2019

Given this recent news, it seems like United have some battle on their hands in their attempts to sign Dybala this summer, as it looks as if the forward has his heart set on a move to PSG.

United could do with a player like Dybala in their side, as Solskjaer seemingly looks to build a new-look Red Devils side for the season ahead.

However, it seems as if the club have fallen behind in the race for the player if recent reports are to be believed.