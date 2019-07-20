Premier League star accepts Real Madrid transfer after twice snubbing new contract

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has reportedly rejected two offers of a new contract with the club and accepted terms on a transfer to Real Madrid.

This is the claim of Spanish outlet Diario Gol, who report that the Denmark international has given the ‘ok’ to a move to the Bernabeu, despite waiting for Los Blancos to formalise their interest.

The piece explains that Eriksen has become the priority for Madrid president Florentino Perez over Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who is the preferred option of manager Zinedine Zidane.

It remains to be seen if this move will definitely go through, however, as Diario Gol claim Eriksen is growing impatient over how long Real are taking to get the deal over the line.

The report suggests the 27-year-old could soon start negotiating with other interested clubs if the Spanish giants don’t step things up.

Diario Gol list Barcelona as one such admirer, and it’s clear Eriksen could do a job for either of La Liga’s big two.

The former Ajax man has been one of the stand-out performers for Tottenham in recent times and it’ll be a big loss for the north Londoners if he does eventually leave.