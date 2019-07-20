Offer made: Manchester United transfer target to land mammoth new contract if he stays with current club

Tottenham have reportedly offered Christian Eriksen a huge new contract in a bid to prevent him sealing a transfer away from the club this summer.

The Denmark international has been one of the finest attacking players in Europe in recent times, and his future is now a real worry for Spurs as he has just a year left to run on his current contract.

The Independent have linked Manchester United with an interest in Eriksen if they end up losing Paul Pogba, and there’s no doubt he’d be an excellent fit at Old Trafford.

However, it may now be harder for the Red Devils to compete for his signature as Tottenham offer to more than double his wages to £200,000 a week if he stays with the club, according to the Daily Mail.

The Mail’s report also references interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona in the 27-year-old, but this huge pay rise looks a tempting proposition for the player.

In fairness, while Spurs may not be the same kind of big name as the likes of United, Real and Barca, they reached the Champions League final last season and have generally been on the rise for the last few years.

In Mauricio Pochettino, they have one of the best managers in the world, and a squad of top talent like Harry Kane and summer signing Tanguy Ndombele.

With that kind of money reportedly on offer and this kind of ambition being shown at the club, why would Eriksen want to leave?