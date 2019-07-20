£65M star WARNS Real Madrid he’s ready to ACCEPT Manchester United transfer

Spurs and Denmark star Christian Eriksen has warned Real Madrid that he’s ready to accept a transfer to another club if Los Blancos don’t get a move on with his signing.

According to Diario Gol, Eriksen is beginning to get a bit impatient in regards to Real’s proposed swoop for him, so much so that he has warned the Spanish giants that he’s ready to listen to offers from other interested parties should Zidane’s side not make a move for him in the coming days.

And if this report is anything to go off, it seems like one of the clubs Eriksen is ready to open talks with is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United.

The Independent have linked Eriksen with a move to Old Trafford should Paul Pogba end up leaving, and given this, it seems like the Dane could end up listening to an offer from the Red Devils if Real continue to long-out a move for the midfielder.

Eriksen is one of the best and most creative attacking midfielders in the world at the moment, and we’re sure United would be over the moon if they were able to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

The Mirror have valued Eriksen at around £65M in a recent report, a fee United could easily afford given the financial power they have at their disposal.

We can bet United fans will be hoping that Real continue to play-out their pursuit of Eriksen in the coming days, something that could see their side in with a big chance of landing the player in the coming weeks.