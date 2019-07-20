Good transfer news for Man United: Euro giants confident of agreeing deal with Red Devils for £70M star next week

Man United have been handed some good news in their pursuit of Bruno Fernandes, after it was reported that Sporting Lisbon are confident of agreeing a deal with the Red Devils for the player next week.

The saga surrounding Fernandes has gone on for for quite some time now, however if recent news is to be believed, it seems like it could be finalised as early as next week.

According to journalist Tancredi Palmeri on Twitter, United have made further contact with Sporting regarding Fernandes, with the Portuguese giants said to be confident that they can agree a deal with Solskjaer’s side for the player next week.

Manchester United had another contact for Bruno Fernandes. Sporting confident to close the deal next week, when it is expected a new meeting — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 20, 2019

Fernandes was one of the world’s most impressive midfielders last year, as the Portuguese international put up some insane numbers for Sporting in all competitions.

The 24-year-old bagged a combined total of 50 goals and assists in 53 appearances, form that has seemingly caught the eye of Man United, as well as other clubs.

According to a report from the Sun, both Spurs and Man City have been linked with a move for the midfielder, who Sporting want as much as £70M for.

Bringing in Fernandes will definitely provide United with a huge boost in terms of their options in midfield.

Paul Pogba is often tasked with the being the club’s main creative and goalscoring force from the centre of the pitch, however if they were to sign Fernandes, this responsibility would surely be shared between the two.