Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given a positive injury update on Man United defender Victor Lindelof, after the Swede was forced off during the Red Devils’ friendly against Inter Milan through injury.

United won the game 1-0 thanks to a fine goal from youngster Mason Greenwood, as the club made it two wins out of two in pre-season this year.

However despite picking up the win, it didn’t seem like everything went to plan for United, as Lindelof was forced off against Inter due to injury as per the Mirror, with the former Benfica man being replaced by Phil Jones.

On the plus side, it seems like the suspected injury Lindelof sustained today isn’t as bad as first thought according to Solskjaer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer spoke about Lindelof, and teammate Tahith Chong, after the game, stating that “I think they should be OK. We’ll have to assess it (Lindelof) tomorrow.”

Given this, it seems like Lindelof’s injury isn’t as bad as first thought, something that’ll provide a sense of relief for United fans.

Lindelof was arguably United’s best defender last year, with the Swedish international being a bright spark in a dimly-lit Red Devils back-line.

If Lindelof’s injury were to be serious, it’d be a potentially big blow for the club, especially if it were to rule him out for a considerable amount of time.

However, given Solskjaer’s words, it looks like United fans won’t have too much to worry about regarding Lindelof fitness levels ahead of the new season.