Menu

‘He’s still here’ and ‘nonsense’ – These Arsenal fans react to Emery’s lineup for Fiorentina clash

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Some Arsenal fans have reacted to Unai Emery’s lineup for tonight’s preseason friendly against Serie A side Fiorentina, the Spaniard is giving youngsters the chance to shine.

In their third preseason clash, Arsenal will be taking on Italian outfit Fiorentina at the Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Stadium is the home of the Carolina Panthers, an NFL outfit.

Arsenal will be hoping to continue their impressive preseason form, the Gunners beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 before beating Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich last time out.

Eddie Nketiah leads the line for the Gunners after his match-winning performance against Bayern, the ace’s late strike secured a victory for the north London club.

Emery has continued to use the club’s preseason tour to give some of Arsenal’s highly-rated youngsters the chance to impress; the likes of Robbie Burton, James Olayinka, Reiss Nelson, Nketiah and Bukayo Saka have all been named in the starting lineup.

Check out the Gunners’ lineup below:

Fans’ eyes will no doubt be fixed on the exciting front three of Nelson, Nketiah and Saka. The trio are three of Arsenal’s most highly-rated youngsters.

A first look at the lineup suggests that Emery has opted for a 5-2-3 formation, this could be particularly challenging for the young midfield duo of Olayinka and Burton.

Take a look at some reaction to the team selection below:

Arsenal fans will be hoping that Unai Emery can lead the club back into the Champions League next season.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories International Champions Cup Unai Emery