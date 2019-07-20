Some Arsenal fans have reacted to Unai Emery’s lineup for tonight’s preseason friendly against Serie A side Fiorentina, the Spaniard is giving youngsters the chance to shine.

In their third preseason clash, Arsenal will be taking on Italian outfit Fiorentina at the Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Stadium is the home of the Carolina Panthers, an NFL outfit.

Arsenal will be hoping to continue their impressive preseason form, the Gunners beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 before beating Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich last time out.

Eddie Nketiah leads the line for the Gunners after his match-winning performance against Bayern, the ace’s late strike secured a victory for the north London club.

Emery has continued to use the club’s preseason tour to give some of Arsenal’s highly-rated youngsters the chance to impress; the likes of Robbie Burton, James Olayinka, Reiss Nelson, Nketiah and Bukayo Saka have all been named in the starting lineup.

Check out the Gunners’ lineup below:

Fans’ eyes will no doubt be fixed on the exciting front three of Nelson, Nketiah and Saka. The trio are three of Arsenal’s most highly-rated youngsters.

A first look at the lineup suggests that Emery has opted for a 5-2-3 formation, this could be particularly challenging for the young midfield duo of Olayinka and Burton.

Take a look at some reaction to the team selection below:

Mustafi still here… — Luca Ermacora (@LucaErma) July 20, 2019

@UnaiEmery_ None of this 3 at the back nonsense please — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) July 20, 2019

NELSON SAKA AND NKETIAH

THE WORLD AIN’T READY — ?²? (@riessnelson) July 20, 2019

Excited to see Burton again. Top player ? — Valon Demiri (@ValonDemiri1) July 20, 2019

Why mustafi — strrobey (@strrobey) July 20, 2019

Nelson Saka Nketiah pic.twitter.com/dFuprx0dB9 — James Stacey (@___James14) July 20, 2019

That front 3 — 14 (Fan Account) (@AgentAuba) July 20, 2019

Mustafi again??? @acffiorentina will be scoring tonight, no doubt — Sasuke Uchiha (@NaijaArsenal) July 20, 2019

Scary that Mustafi is still part of our team. Let him go for nothing and save on his wages. He’s a calamity waiting to happen! — The non-flying Dutchman?DB10 (@zanteclarke86) July 20, 2019

I don’t like this formation. It expose our defense a lot — Prinze Arsenal Fc (@ArseneSam) July 20, 2019

Not 5 defenders again ????? Can we call our head coach to play the Arsenal brand of attacking football please? — Jebarwocky (@jebarwocky) July 20, 2019

Mustafi and jenkinson, why??? ??????????????? — Reed (@ReedGooner) July 20, 2019

Arsenal fans will be hoping that Unai Emery can lead the club back into the Champions League next season.