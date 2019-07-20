Competition for places can sometimes drive players on and force them to bring their best every time. Some can’t deal with the pressure and want to be assured of a first team place. According to reports Daniel Candeias, wants to leave Ibrox to guarantee first team football.

It’s been a strange pre-season for the former Benfica player, he’s been outstanding in friendlies including the 4-0 win over French giants Marseille but found himself left out of the Europa League squad.

According to the Daily Record, Steven Gerrard revealed Candeias was set to join Genclerbirligi in Turkey

Speaking about the prospect of him leaving, Gerrard said: “At his age he doesn’t want to be part of the squad and fight for the shirt without any guarantees so we have to respect his decision but it was Daniel’s decision to explore this interest.”

He went on to say: “My gut feeling is that he wants to move on. The financial side of it isn’t my business but since I’ve walked in the door I only want people who are prepared to fight for the shirt and nobody is guaranteed to start. I want people prepared to fight tooth and nail to be part of the XI”

Candeias was signed from Benfica by Pedro Caixinha in 2017 and scored 10 goals and provided 13 assists in 60 Scottish Premiership games.

His Rangers future looked bleak when he was left out of the Europa League squad, especially considering they also signed Sheyi Ojo, Greg Stewart and Jake Hastie this summer who can play in his position.

He was unlikely to be a key figure this season, so his departure shouldn’t have any real effect on Rangers bid to regain the Premiership title from Celtic.