Manchester United handed boost in pursuit of £45m star as potential alternative to Longstaff and Fernandes

Manchester United reportedly look to have been given a boost regarding Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic in this summer’s transfer market.

The experienced Croatia international has previously been linked with the Red Devils by Sport, who stated he had a £45million asking price, and he’s one of a number of midfield players to emerge as potential targets for the club this summer.

The Daily Star now suggest the deal could still be on as they also note of Man Utd’s interest in the likes of Sean Longstaff and Bruno Fernandes.

Rakitic, however, looks to be available as Barcelona try to offload him as part of a deal to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp from Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Daily Star.

This report suggests this could be an opportunity for United to get involved in signing the former Sevilla man to fill the gaps in their midfield.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would surely see Rakitic as a major upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred, who were both poor for most of last season, while Ander Herrera’s exit on a free transfer also means a replacement would be handy.