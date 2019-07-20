Tottenham and Liverpool among clubs considering transfer swoop for €50m star

Tottenham and Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs to have recently shown an interest in Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente.

The 25-year-old has shone in La Liga in recent times, leading to Spurs, Liverpool and West Ham supposedly taking a look at him, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The report explains that Llorente has a release clause worth around €50million in his current Real Sociedad contract, and one imagines it could be tempting to meet that price.

Liverpool could do with more depth at centre-back due to the poor injury record of Joe Gomez, while Dejan Lovren does not look a reliable backup option.

Tottenham, meanwhile, probably also need to think about strengthening in that position as Sky Sports link Toby Alderweireld with a possible summer move to Roma.

Llorente looks a player who could shine in the Premier League and do the job for one of the big six, though West Ham should perhaps not be ruled out either after showing plenty of ambition in the transfer market this summer.