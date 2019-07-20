Arsenal CLEARED to sign £76million Premier League star as Unai Emery green-lights shock move

Arsenal have reportedly been offered the chance to seal the surprise transfer of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Rated at around £76million and strongly linked with Inter Milan for most of this summer, it now looks as though Lukaku could make his way to the Emirates Stadium instead.

The Belgium international has not been at his best for United, despite long being regarded as one of the finest finishers in Europe for a number of years.

And now, according to Don Balon, the Red Devils want to replace Lukaku with Gunners striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a direct swap deal.

The report claims Arsenal manager Unai Emery has approved the move, and it looks like the deal could be edging closer.

While AFC fans will be disappointed to lose Aubameyang, they’re signing a similarly established Premier League centre-forward, who also happens to be a few years younger.

Man Utd have notably raided Arsenal for star players like Alexis Sanchez and Robin van Persie in recent times, and a move for Aubameyang could be another fine piece of business.

Lukaku, meanwhile, could be a fine signing for Emery’s side as the Spanish tactician needs a bit more in attack next season.