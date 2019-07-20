Menu

“Who needs Maguire” – Manchester United star’s performance has these Red Devils fans questioning need for major transfer

Some Manchester United fans are questioning if the club still needs to splash the cash on the transfer of Harry Maguire this summer.

That’s because the partnership of Victor Lindelof and youngster Axel Tuanzebe is looking pretty solid so far in today’s friendly against Inter Milan.

Centre-back has long been a problem position for Man Utd, with the Daily Star among the numerous sources linking the club with a big-money move for Maguire before the end of the summer.

Still, it’s taken a long time and Maguire still hasn’t joined, with the solution to United’s centre-back issues perhaps right under their nose.

Tuanzebe has long looked a promising youngster after coming through the MUFC academy, though he’s had to make do with loan moves away from Old Trafford so far in his career.

He’s taking his chances now, however, as many Red Devils supporters now think he could be ready to play more regularly, and save the club a potential fortune in the transfer market if they don’t go for Maguire instead…

