“Who needs Maguire” – Manchester United star’s performance has these Red Devils fans questioning need for major transfer

Some Manchester United fans are questioning if the club still needs to splash the cash on the transfer of Harry Maguire this summer.

That’s because the partnership of Victor Lindelof and youngster Axel Tuanzebe is looking pretty solid so far in today’s friendly against Inter Milan.

Centre-back has long been a problem position for Man Utd, with the Daily Star among the numerous sources linking the club with a big-money move for Maguire before the end of the summer.

Still, it’s taken a long time and Maguire still hasn’t joined, with the solution to United’s centre-back issues perhaps right under their nose.

Tuanzebe has long looked a promising youngster after coming through the MUFC academy, though he’s had to make do with loan moves away from Old Trafford so far in his career.

He’s taking his chances now, however, as many Red Devils supporters now think he could be ready to play more regularly, and save the club a potential fortune in the transfer market if they don’t go for Maguire instead…

£25m on Toby Alderweireld and using Axel Tuanzebe much more would be better than spending more than £80m on Harry Maguire. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) July 20, 2019

Who needs Maguire when there is Tuanzebe, buy striker or midfielder instead.#ICX #MUNINT #MUFC — Andrzej Wi?niewski (@Endii92) July 20, 2019

United should save £80m on maguire and play Tuanzebe and lindelof. I’d use a good amount of that money saved on 1/2 players that can sit in front of them. — M McAllister (@MarkMac888) July 20, 2019

Tuanzebe has to be given a chance this season. His presence and strength in the back 4 cannot he ignored. Happily bring in a back up, but no need to spend that big money on Maguire. — ????????. (@jdhopkins) July 20, 2019

Great half from United high pressure and 4 defenders who can start attacks… Give Tuanzebe the job man forget maguire. How good is Wan Bissaka jeeeeez anyone ever past him? — Ryan Nanw (@RyanNannuDavies) July 20, 2019

So many positives from that half. Dan James Van Bissaka are looking formidable on the right. Lindelof Tuanzebe compliment each other quite well. CBs pushing forward. High tempo game. It's almost perfect. — ? (@TheAnnunakii) July 20, 2019

Hope Tuanzebe doesn't get sent out on loan. Hes got something ? — Jon Boy (@Killeen87) July 20, 2019