“Start him vs Chelsea”, “Bloody ridiculous” – These Manchester United fans in awe of rising star after performance vs Inter Milan

Manchester United look to have a new superstar on their hands as 17-year-old Mason Greenwood continues his terrific pre-season form with the Red Devils.

The teenage forward scored a delightful winner against Inter Milan in today’s 1-0 friendly victory, showing why he’s for so long been regarded as one of the biggest talents coming through United’s academy.

Greenwood is now being hyped up by a lot of Man Utd supporters on social media, which is hardly surprising as he genuinely looks the real deal after so many eye-catching moments with the first-team.

MUFC manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was recently quoted as saying Greenwood had a chance of working himself into his starting XI for the Premier League opening day match against Chelsea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Mason Greenwood could start Premier League opener against Chelsea. "He has a chance to start against Chelsea. I won’t say it is not a possibility. It is a good possibility if he keeps going as he does." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/MBjQFfzpve — Luke Gardener (@LukeGardener82) July 17, 2019

Well, the youngster has whet these fans’ appetites for that now after another exciting display.

Here’s some reaction from United fans as they get excited for the future and also hope Greenwood could be a key part of their present too…

