Menu

“Start him vs Chelsea”, “Bloody ridiculous” – These Manchester United fans in awe of rising star after performance vs Inter Milan

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United look to have a new superstar on their hands as 17-year-old Mason Greenwood continues his terrific pre-season form with the Red Devils.

The teenage forward scored a delightful winner against Inter Milan in today’s 1-0 friendly victory, showing why he’s for so long been regarded as one of the biggest talents coming through United’s academy.

MORE: Manchester United star booed by some Red Devils fans after being subbed on vs Inter Milan

Greenwood is now being hyped up by a lot of Man Utd supporters on social media, which is hardly surprising as he genuinely looks the real deal after so many eye-catching moments with the first-team.

MUFC manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was recently quoted as saying Greenwood had a chance of working himself into his starting XI for the Premier League opening day match against Chelsea.

More Stories / Latest News

Well, the youngster has whet these fans’ appetites for that now after another exciting display.

Here’s some reaction from United fans as they get excited for the future and also hope Greenwood could be a key part of their present too…

More Stories Mason Greenwood Ole Gunnar Solskjaer