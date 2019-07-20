Menu

Manchester United in talks to sign WORLD CLASS £90million duo from Champions League giants

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a double transfer raid on Juventus for Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi for a combined £90million.

The Red Devils have long been linked with Dybala, who could be an ideal upgrade on Alexis Sanchez and who has also been linked with Bayern Munich this summer.

MORE: Talks opened: Man United face competition from Wolves in race to seal transfer of £57M-rated star

The latest on the Argentina international’s future, however, suggests he could be heading to Old Trafford after talks were initiated over a move worth around £70m.

That would no doubt be an exciting move by Man Utd to bring in a much-needed bit of quality to their struggling attack, and it seems it wouldn’t necessarily hinge on Paul Pogba moving to Juventus.

Another big name being linked with United from Juve is Matuidi, a tough-tackling, experienced midfield player who looks like he could be an ideal fit in the Premier League.

dybala-in-action-for-juve

Paulo Dybala to Manchester United transfer talks continue

blaise matuidi juventus trophy

Blaise Matuidi to Manchester United along with Paulo Dybala?

More Stories / Latest News

Reports claim MUFC have opened talks over the Matuidi transfer for around £20m – an absolute bargain if they can pull it off.

Both these players have been instrumental to Juventus’ success in recent years and could help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer take this United squad back to the top.

More Stories Blaise Matuidi Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Paul Pogba Paulo Dybala