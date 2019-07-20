Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could use new formation for Manchester United in 2019/20

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could switch to his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation for the 2019/20 season, it has been suggested.

The Norwegian tactician mostly had the Red Devils in a 4-3-3 line up for much of his time in charge last season, but we may see some slight tactical tweaks for the new campaign.

According to GQ, Solskjaer and his coaches have been doing some tactical work in pre-season as the former Molde boss puts together the kind of team he wants to see at Old Trafford.

The report explains that Solskjaer wants a more fluid system and that a 4-2-3-1 is his preferred way of starting out, with Paul Pogba likely to have a key role with attacking freedom.

GQ also explain how the 46-year-old wants more of a relationship between his midfielders and full-backs, which makes sense as something MUFC could improve on.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka should prove a useful signing in that respect, with some early signs in pre-season so far of Pogba linking up well with the summer signing from Crystal Palace.