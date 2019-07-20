“I like him very much” – Manager comments on potential transfer raid on Manchester United

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has perhaps hinted slightly at a desire to work with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba amid transfer rumours linking him with a return to the club.

The France international has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford on numerous occasions this summer, and a return to Turin has been touted in the media.

One notable report from the Times claimed Juventus were lining up a move, while his agent Mino Raiola is also quoted in the piece as stating his client wants to leave United.

It’s little surprise to then see Juve boss Sarri asked about the saga, with the Italian tactician insisting he has nothing to do with transfers, though he did perhaps send a signal to club chiefs that he’d like a chance to work with the player.

Maurizio Sarri coy on Juve interest in Paul Pogba: “I like him very much, but he is a Manchester United player. I am not the technical director so I don’t know the situation.” — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) July 20, 2019

As quoted in the tweet above from Mark Ogden, Sarri admits he’s a big fan of Pogba and did not rule out a potential deal, simply saying he doesn’t know the situation at the moment.

Any Juve fans hoping to see Pogba back at the club could take this as a positive, though in truth many United fans would probably gladly see the 26-year-old gone as well after a lack of impact in his three seasons in England.