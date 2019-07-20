“We have a plan” – Zidane drops hint over sealing Pogba transfer from Manchester United

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has seemingly hinted at plans to continue the club’s pursuit of Manchester United star Paul Pogba before the end of the transfer window.

Marca have been among the numerous sources to recently link Real with an interest in Pogba, though they stated the France international could be too expensive for them.

Meanwhile, Pogba has also been linked with Juventus by the Times, who also quoted his agent Mino Raiola as saying his client wanted to leave Old Trafford this summer.

It remains to be seen if the 26-year-old will get his escape from United, but there have possibly been some encouraging signals from Zidane in his latest press conference.

When asked about possibly signing Pogba, the French tactician was generally evasive, but did not deny the interest, stating his club have a ‘plan’ in the transfer market.

“We have to respect things, with the club we know what we want and what can happen until the 31st [sic] we can make changes, departures and also that they can come,” Zidane is quoted by the Express.

“I will not go into that. You have to respect some things. We have a plan with the club and we’ll see what happens.

“But today we are focused on tomorrow’s game.

“What happens next will already be seen. You know many things, but we will see. Lots of things can happen.”

This saga could go right down to the last minute, and MUFC fans will mostly just hope their club have a replacement in mind for Pogba, who has never really settled in England.

The club could do better than the inconsistent Frenchman, and there’s surely big money to be made from selling him to Madrid, with Marca claiming he has an asking price of around £180million – enough to majorly reinvest in other areas of the squad.