“Great to see” – Manchester United boss Solskjaer praised for latest team selection by these Red Devils fans

Manchester United FC
Manchester United take on Inter Milan in a friendly today and loads of fans online are pleased to see the team put out by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have gone with a number of exciting young players, with summer signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James both in the first XI, while young defender Axel Tuanzebe also gets a look-in after spending a lot of time out on loan.

United fans will hope for another good result in pre-season after some fine showings so far, with plenty of cause for optimism for the season ahead.

While Solskjaer’s side may still be some way off truly being one of the main contenders for the Premier League title, this youthful side could be good enough to get back into the top four and provide a positive platform for the club to build on.

Tuanzebe may be key to that as MUFC have been so short of quality options in defence, so fans will hope he can provide a surprise solution in that department…

