Just one Manchester United player rated as more stressful than Paul Pogba for fans to watch

An interesting study has shown the players most associated with tweets relating to stress and anxiety during football matches.

The folks at Casumo have put this together, gathering tweets from football fans during games to get an idea of the players who most frustrate and anger them.

Looking at Manchester United, it’s hardly surprising to see Paul Pogba is one of those who ranked very high, though he’s actually behind Romelu Lukaku on that front.

Marcus Rashford ranks third, followed by Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard in fourth and fifth, respectively.

It’s perhaps not surprising that attacking players dominate this area, as United are a team who tend to get on the ball a lot and create chances, though last season they perhaps weren’t fluid enough in attack, with Lukaku in particular not enjoying his best form, often leading to attacks breaking down due to a poor touch or wasteful finish.

Elsewhere, the most stressful derby match last season was Tottenham vs Arsenal, which came top by a significant distance.

Man Utd again featured pretty high on the list of most stressful managers, with former boss Jose Mourinho ranked fifth in the league overall – and he’d surely have been higher if he hadn’t been sacked in December!