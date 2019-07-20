Manchester United will have to contest with one of Europe’s biggest clubs to sign this world class star during the transfer window, the ace has been heavily linked with an exit this summer.

Le Parisien understand that French giants Paris Saint-Germain are keen on bringing Blaise Matuidi back to the Parc des Princes, the Juventus midfielder is also attracting the interest of Premier League giants Manchester United.

According to The Mirror, the Red Devils have already made contract with the Serie A champions in regards to Matuidi, it’s understood that the tireless midfielder is valued at around £20m.

PSG will be the only major threat to United for Matuidi’s signature, whilst Le Parisien report that Lyon, Monaco and Everton are also interested in the 32-year-old – these clubs have no chance of matching PSG’s or United’s spending power.

United are in desperate need of bolstering their midfield ranks this summer and Matuidi’s signature would certainly provide the cool, calm and collected head that the Red Devils have missed in the middle of the park.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is tasked with replacing Ander Herrera this summer, the Spaniard has just left Old Trafford to join PSG on a free transfer. Solskjaer certainly needs to add a quality midfielder to put the pressure on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred next season.

Former Chelsea star Matic was largely unimpressive for the Manchester outfit last season, whilst Fred has massively struggled to adjust to the Premier League following his big-money move to United last summer.

The signing of Matuidi would also significantly improve United’s chances of getting the best out of Paul Pogba, the superstar would certainly be more comfortable in midfield if he was alongside his international teammate.

Matuidi’s place in Juventus’ lineup is under threat next season, the Italian champions have signed midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot this summer, with Matuidi being the oldest of the trio it’s unsure whether or not the 32-year-old will figure into Maurizio Sarri’s plans. United have fallen off the wagon in recent seasons and the Red Devils need to make massive statements this summer as they look to get back to their best under Solskjaer, Matuidi is a player that has vast experience at the highest level and after conquering Italy and France – a move to the Premier League could be the perfect way for the Frenchman to end his illustrious career. Matuidi’s signature could come across as slightly left-field by United fans though, Solskjaer’s plans for the Red Devils seem to be revolved around bringing younger players to Old Trafford. The Frenchman’s age shouldn’t be made into a massive issue, as it’s worth noting that the midfielder can provide the balance between youth and experience that United will need in order to be successful next season.