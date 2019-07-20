Manchester United have finally managed to secure the future of one of their most important stars, the ace has agreed a lucrative new contract with the Red Devils.

According to The Telegraph, David De Gea has agreed a new six-year contract with Manchester United, the superstar’s new deal will be worth a whopping £117m.

Once he puts pen to paper on his new deal, De Gea will become the world’s highest paid goalkeeper, earning a mammoth £375,000 a week. It’s understood that the Spaniard’s new contract will be signed and sealed as soon as United return from their preseason tour.

The Telegraph understand that the Spain international was seriously considering his future at Old Trafford this summer, however, the club’s support for De Gea during his poor run of form last season, as well as the club’s decision to give him a wage closer to Alexis Sanchez – had a massive impact on De Gea.

De Gea was heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-German, according to the Manchester Evening News, the French giants made a contract offer to the stopper this summer.

De Gea has come on leaps and bounds since he joined as a fresh-faced youngster, the Spaniard has firmly established himself as one of the best stoppers in the world during his time at Old Trafford.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s decision to pay £18.9m, as per BBC Sport, to bring the star to Manchester all those years ago, seems like a real bargain now.

United fans will be hoping that De Gea can get his mind back on football, now that his future has been tied up, it was clear to see that the 28-year-old’s mind was elsewhere in the second-half of last season as his form took a massive hit.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can now step up the rebuild of his defence following De Gea’s commitment, the Red Devils conceded the second most goal in the top ten last season and they seriously need to improve defensively if they are to have any chance of challenging for a Champions League place.