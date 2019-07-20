Video: Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood powers home quality goal after superb quick feet

Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood has scored yet another goal for the first-team in today’s friendly against Inter Milan.

The 17-year-old is certainly making a fine case for himself in pre-season so far, having just about made it into the first-team picture by the end of last term.

Watch the goal video above as Greenwood shows why he’s one of the most exciting prospects at Old Trafford with great feet and a powerful finish to make it 1-0 to United.

The young Englishman can surely make an impact at senior level this season and assure Man Utd don’t need to enter the transfer market for a big signing up front.