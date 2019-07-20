Arsenal target William Saliba is set to undergo a medical with the Gunners on Tuesday, as the north London side look to be edging closer to wrapping up their second summer signing.

Having already brought in forward Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano, it now seems as if the club are close to sealing their second buy of the summer in the form of Saliba.

According to reliable journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, Saliba is to undergo a medical with Unai Emery’s side on Tuesday next week, news that comes just days after Bouhafsi also stated the club have agreed a deal worth £26M (€29M) for the young Frenchman.

Saliba is said to be one of the brightest young talents currently playing in France, thus we’re sure a number of Gunners fans will be excited regarding this development in their side’s pursuit of the player.

Defence is an area of Emery’s squad that definitely needs improving, therefore this move for Saliba is certainly one that the club needed to do.

Last year, the Gunners’ back-line was absolutely horrendous, as the north London side conceded 51 goals in the league, a total that only West Ham and Man United were able to better.

It may take some time for Saliba to cement his place in Arsenal’s starting XI, however given the potential and ability he has in his locker, we don’t think Gunners fans will be waiting too long before they see that happen.