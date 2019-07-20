In a world where transfer fees have been inflated to ridiculous levels, £25m for an England U21 international with Premier League experience could be a steal. According to reports, Ryan Sessegnon is edging closer to making the move to Spurs.

Footballinsider247 have reported that a medical has been pencilled in as Spurs look close to signing the player from Fulham, for a fee of around £25m.

The player has been linked with a move to Tottenham for a while, with The Telegraph linking the player to a £35m move to Spurs last year.

Capable of playing anywhere on the left flank, the transfer would surely force Danny Rose to leave the club. The Footballinsider247 report linked Rose with a move to Juventus last week.

This will come as positive news to Mauricio Pochettino after signing nobody last summer, Sessegnon would join Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombélé in making the move to London this summer.

This could be a great signing for Spurs, however it’s worth noting that he had a poor season last year for Fulham. Pochettino will be hoping his management and playing in a better team will bring the best out of the youngster and provide an upgrade on Rose.

Despite being only 19, the former Fulham man has played in over 100 league games, scoring 22 goals.