Manchester United surely still in strong contention for €80m transfer following major development elsewhere

Manchester United have been strongly linked with Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer in what looks a necessary signing to improve their midfield options.

A report from Sky Italia, translated by Calciomercato, claimed Man Utd were ready to launch an €80million offer for the highly-rated Serbia international.

Milinkovic-Savic has also, however, been linked with Real Madrid as Don Balon claim the player personally contacted the Spanish giants about moving to the Bernabeu.

Still, it still looks promising from a United point of view as Don Balon claim Milinkovic-Savic is behind a number of other big-name players on Madrid’s list of priorities in that position.

Among those is Red Devils ace Paul Pogba, as well as Tottenham star Christian Eriksen, according to Don Balon, so MUFC fans surely still have hope of seeking Milinkovic-Savic rocking up at Old Trafford soon.

The 24-year-old has shone in Serie A and looks like he could do a job for a bigger club, while United need someone like him after recent departures of Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini, while the likes of Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Fred have also not been at their best for some time.