Talks TODAY: Manchester United open fresh negotiations over brilliant €90million transfer

Manchester United have reportedly opened fresh talks over a transfer deal for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

According to Eurosport, as translated in the tweet below, the Red Devils have once again initiated discussions over landing the world class Serbia international, who would cost €90million.

Milinkovic-Savic seems absolutely ideal for United’s current needs, with the club yet to sign a replacement for Ander Herrera after his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

#mufc have made new contact with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's entourage in recent hours. Lazio waiting for a concrete offer (they want around €90m) #mulive [eurosport] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 20, 2019

There are also doubts about Paul Pogba’s future as the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus continue to be linked with the France international.

United have also been linked with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Sean Longstaff and Ivan Rakitic, but Milinkovic-Savic could be the best option of the bunch.

Talks seem to have taken place today and fans will hope this means it now won’t be too long before they see the 24-year-old in a MUFC shirt.

Milinkovic-Savic was also strongly linked with the club last summer but a move never worked out, while he’s also attracted links with the likes of Real Madrid, PSG and AC Milan.