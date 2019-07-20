Liverpool in talks to beat European giants to transfer of £18million star

Liverpool are reportedly in talks with the ‘surroundings’ of Augsburg left-back Philipp Max over a potential summer transfer to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp could do with more backup options on that left-hand side, with Alberto Moreno leaving on a free transfer earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, first-choice left-back Andrew Robertson has also struggled with a recent hand injury, even if it looks like he’s more or less recovered now, as reported on Liverpool’s official site.

Max could be a useful alternative in that department, and Sport claim Liverpool have had some contact over signing the 25-year-old, who is also a target for Barcelona.

The report explains that Augsburg could let Max go for just £18million, which looks a very good price in this market.

The German full-back may not be the biggest name right now, but LFC have a fine record of improving players who don’t necessarily arrive at the club as world class talents.

Max, however, has shown real potential, having notably finished the 2017/18 campaign with 12 assists in the Bundesliga – second to only Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller in that department.

Those are the kinds of numbers Klopp looks for from his full-backs, with both Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold showing themselves to be hugely important parts of the Reds’ attack last season.