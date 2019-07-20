Real Madrid set to award star with new €134,000-a-week deal should ace impress this season

Real Madrid are reportedly set to award Vinicius Jr with a new contract next summer should the Brazilian manage to keep up his form levels throughout the upcoming season.

Vinicius made a very promising start to life with Los Blancos last year, bagging three goals and 12 assists in 31 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The youngster has shown over the past 12 months that he’s got the potential to be one of the world’s best in the future, something Real seem to have picked upon if recent reports are to be believed.

According to Don Balon, should Vinicius carry the form he showed last year into the new season, the club will reward him with a new €7m-a-year contract in a year’s time, a deal that’s worth around €134,000-a-week when worked out.

If Real do manage to tie Vinicius down to a new and improved contract next summer, it’ll surely put an end to any rumours that surface regarding the player’s future in the coming months and years.

The Brazilian was a constant threat down Real’s left-hand side last year, and should he continue to be dangerous on the club’s left-flank this year, it’s fair to say he deserves a new deal with the club.

One area of Vinicius’ game that needs to improve is his finishing, as given the chances he had last year, the Brazilian should’ve bagged a lot more than the three goals he did manage.

However, one would think that if his finishing were to improve this season, he’d certainly be in line for a new deal next summer, especially seeing as it’s the only area of his game that needs drastic improvement.