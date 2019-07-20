Manchester United reject latest transfer offer for first-team star

Manchester United have reportedly rejected a fresh bid of around £54million for Romelu Lukaku as Inter Milan continue to pursue a transfer.

This latest update on the Lukaku transfer saga comes from reporter Simon Stone in the tweet below, as he states the offer came in a couple of days ago.

Latest @Inter_en offer for Lukaku is €60m. Made a couple of days ago. Rejected. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 20, 2019

It remains to be seen if a deal can be struck for the Red Devils to offload the Belgium international this summer, but fans will surely want to see this saga settled so the club can move on.

Lukaku hasn’t really done enough for Man Utd since he joined in a big-money move from Everton two years ago, and he increasingly fell out of favour with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season.

Marcus Rashford looks ready to step in up front and could do without Lukaku blocking his development, so one imagines Inter will surely soon come up with something acceptable to United.

It surely doesn’t make sense for the club to hold on to a player they don’t need, and who himself would surely also rather leave in order to play more regularly.