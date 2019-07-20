Menu

“Shameful and unacceptable” – These Celtic fans react to Premier League winner arriving on trial

Leicester City FC
Posted by

It’s a tough decision for a club and fans to make – should a player’s previous convictions prevent them from getting another chance? Celtic have reportedly offered Danny Simpson a trial, however some fans are furious about the message it sends out.

There’s no doubting Danny Simpson’s credentials as a player, he’s a Premier League winner and a solid player. Celtic need cover at right-back and The Sun has reported they have offered to bring the former Leicester man in for a trial next week.

The problem for Celtic fans is his past, where he was convicted in 2015 for assaulting his ex-girlfriend as reported by The BBC.

READ MORE: Celtic agree £1.6m fee for player who could complete their starting XI

It’s obviously a contentious issue, however it’s fair to say these supporters of the Glasgow club are furious that they are contemplating his signing:

It’s also worth noting that Rangers were in a similar situation last summer when they signed Jon Flanagan from Liverpool. As reported in The Guardian he was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend last year.

It’s not clear at this point if Simpson is a serious transfer target for Neil Lennon or if it’s just a chance to look at him in training, but he would have to go a long way to win over the Celtic support.

More Stories Danny Simpson Jon Flanagan Neil Lennon