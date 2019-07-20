Journalist reveals transfer chat with Tottenham star’s father

Sky Sports News presenter Jim White has provided a potentially key transfer update on Tottenham left-back Danny Rose.

The England international’s Spurs future looks in some doubt after gradually becoming less of a key player in Mauricio Pochettino’s side in recent times.

As noted by the Daily Express, Rose has been left out of Tottenham’s pre-season tour squad, signalling in a strong way that he’ll soon be heading out of the north London club.

Rose started his career in Leeds’ youth academy before being snapped up by Tottenham at a young age, and notably told the Sun in an interview a couple of years ago that he intended to play up north again later in his career.

The 29-year-old would be a quality signing for the Championship side if they could pull it off, though there’s no guarantee he’d currently be willing to take that kind of step down.

Still, White claims Rose’s dad got in touch with him to say he’d love to see his son back at Elland Road, perhaps hinting there’s at least a small chance of it happening, even if the tone of it was supposedly tongue-in-cheek.

‘What I can tell you, and it’s quite amusing, I know Nigel Rose, Danny’s dad quite well,’ White is quoted by the Express.

‘Tongue-in-cheek he got in touch with me today and said: “Jim I’d love for him to go back to Leeds United, the home of the beautiful game”.

‘I’m not too sure that’s going to happen Nigel but you tickled me with that this morning.’