Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah fired the Gunners into the lead against Fiorentina with a very composed finish, the ace could be a big player next season.

Eddie Nketiah has picked up where he left off for Arsenal against Fiorentina this evening, the 20-year-old handed the Gunners the lead with a composed finish, Nketiah was Emery’s match-winner against Bayern Munich.

The England youth international fired the north London club into the lead in the 15th minute of tonight’s International Champions Cup clash, Sead Kolasinac fired a lovely low cross into the box and Nketiah showed some great skill to create some space before firing the ball into the back of the net.

Check out Nketiah’s opener below:

Nketiah composure in front of goal >>>>> pic.twitter.com/KHs0VcGC6B — Younger Adz (@OTbutInTweets) July 20, 2019

Nketiah looks like a real talent to keep an eye out for next season.