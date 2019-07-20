Video: Manchester United summer signing shows breathtaking pace in moment of real quality vs Inter Milan

Manchester United new-boy Aaron Wan-Bissaka is making a superb impression in pre-season so far in case there were any doubters about the summer signing.

The young right-back looked a risky signing considering the price United paid to buy him from Crystal Palace this summer, but he seems like the real deal.

Watch the video clip above as the England Under-21 international shows breathtaking pace to get back and make a quality recovery on what looked a certain big chance for Inter Milan.

United fans are surely going to warm to this guy very quickly once the real football gets going in a few weeks.