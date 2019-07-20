Video: Manchester United summer signing shows breathtaking pace in moment of real quality vs Inter Milan

Manchester United new-boy Aaron Wan-Bissaka is making a superb impression in pre-season so far in case there were any doubters about the summer signing.
The young right-back looked a risky signing considering the price United paid to buy him from Crystal Palace this summer, but he seems like the real deal.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/GQPS0wmN17
— Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) July 20, 2019
Watch the video clip above as the England Under-21 international shows breathtaking pace to get back and make a quality recovery on what looked a certain big chance for Inter Milan.
United fans are surely going to warm to this guy very quickly once the real football gets going in a few weeks.