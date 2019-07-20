West Ham READY to sanction surprise transfer for highly-rated attacker

West Ham are reportedly ready to sanction the surprise sale of Marcus Browne this summer as Championship clubs supposedly show interest.

The Hammers have long rated Browne highly, but it seems he’s now running out of time to make it with the Premier League club.

According to Football Insider, Browne is now up for sale after a number of enquiries for the 21-year-old, who went out on loan to Oxford United last season.

West Ham fans might not be too pleased to hear about this, but at the age of 21 perhaps Browne is now too old to realistically still be considered a prospect for the future.

Manuel Pellegrini has plenty of quality options in his squad now after a number of big-name signings this summer.

It is therefore not too surprising that youngsters like Browne now face more of a fight to break into the Hammers’ first-team.