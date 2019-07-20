Club chief confirms ‘everything is on track’ for star to complete Arsenal transfer

Saint-Etienne chief Bernard Caiazzo has confirmed that young defender William Saliba is on track to complete a transfer to Arsenal before returning to the Ligue 1 club on loan for the 2019/20 season.

The Gunners have long been linked with a move for Saliba, with Sky Sports recently claiming they were looking set to beat rivals Tottenham to the highly-rated 18-year-old.

Caiazzo has seemingly confirmed this deal is now close, telling Le Progres: “Everything is on track with Arsenal. William will make the season with us.”

This could end up being a fine move for Arsenal, who need a top centre-back to come in, though of course there is no denying that fans are unlikely to be best pleased about having to wait another year to see him play for the club.

Saliba has shone in his performances in France and already looks capable of improving this dodgy Arsenal defence, and Unai Emery surely needs someone to come in straight away to provide an upgrade on the likes of Shkodran Mustafi.

Meanwhile, there are also doubts over Laurent Koscielny’s Emirates Stadium career as the Mirror link him with Bordeaux.