Video: Harry Wilson and Ryan Kent combine beautifully for Liverpool goal vs Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool lost to Borussia Dortmund in last night’s friendly match, but two young players in Harry Wilson and Ryan Kent showed real potential with this beautifully-worked goal.

Watch below as the Reds carve Dortmund open with some neat passing football, with Kent’s clever dummy allowing the ball to run to Wilson, who then makes no mistake with a calm finish.

Ultimately, Liverpool lost 3-2 on the night so will need to improve, but these two young players showed they surely have a role to play for Jurgen Klopp’s side in 2019/20.

Both 22 years old, Wilson and Kent have only managed one first-team appearance each for LFC and have been sent out on loan a lot, but it looks like they’ve improved and are now ready to play more regularly.