Bid prepared: Arsenal expected to try again for £80m star who’s a top transfer priority for Unai Emery

Arsenal are reportedly looking likely to launch another bid to seal the transfer of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha this summer.

According to Goal, the £80million-rated attacker is the top priority target of manager Unai Emery, which makes sense given the club’s lack of quality options out wide.

Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan don’t really look good enough as long-term options for a team with top four ambitions, with Zaha clearly a major upgrade based on his performances in the Premier League in recent years.

Still, it’s worth noting that Goal claim Zaha’s £80m price tag makes the deal unrealistic, though Emery is open to including squad players to help sweeten the deal.

The report also claims exciting young Gremio winger Everton Soares is an option for AFC in that area of the pitch, and fans would surely take that.

Wilfried Zaha has an £80million asking price but remains one of Arsenal’s top transfer targets

The 23-year-old looked outstanding in Copa America this summer as Brazil won the tournament, and is now surely ready to make the step up to a big club in Europe.

While it’s a shame that Zaha looks so out of reach, there are surely quality alternatives out there for a more reasonable price.

