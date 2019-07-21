Advanced talks: Arsenal edge CLOSER to completing superb £63million double transfer

Arsenal are reportedly making progress on two superb deals to strengthen in attack as they target both Juventus striker Moise Kean and Gremio winger Everton Soares.

The Gunners have continued to be linked strongly with a potential transfer swoop for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, but it looks like he’s going to be too expensive.

As an alternative, Unai Emery instead seems ready to spend a combined £63million on signing both Kean and Everton to bolster his attack for the new season.

Reports claim Arsenal are up against Barcelona for the signing of exciting young forward Kean, who would cost around £27m, though they’ve already opened talks with Juve over the signing.

A move to bring Everton to Arsenal looks even closer as reports claim the 23-year-old wide-man is on the verge of completing a £36m switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Both look great value for money in this majorly inflated market, and AFC fans will hope they can provide much-needed upgrades on the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in attacking midfield in 2019/20.