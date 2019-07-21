Menu

“Fantastic player” – Manchester United urged to pounce for Gareth Bale transfer by these fans following Zinedine Zidane announcement

A Gareth Bale transfer looks imminent, according to Zinedine Zidane himself, and it seems most Manchester United fans would still take him at their club.

As quoted in the tweet below from Onda Cero journalist Edu Pidal, Zidane has more or less confirmed Bale is closing in on a move to a new club and that he hopes the deal can be done imminently.

This seems a tad disrespectful to a player who played a key role in Real’s recent dominance in the Champions League, particularly with his two-goal cameo against Liverpool in the 2018 final.

It seems Man Utd fans still rate the Wales international highly, as many have now taken to Twitter in the wake of this news to urge their club to swoop for his signature.

The Daily Mirror linked Bale with the Red Devils on loan earlier this summer, though this never materialised, and it remains to be seen if there’s still time for something to be done on this.

One imagines United would face plenty of competition for a player of the 30-year-old’s quality, but loads of MUFC supporters are now eager to see Ed Woodward and co. pull something out of the hat late on…

