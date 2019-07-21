A Gareth Bale transfer looks imminent, according to Zinedine Zidane himself, and it seems most Manchester United fans would still take him at their club.

As quoted in the tweet below from Onda Cero journalist Edu Pidal, Zidane has more or less confirmed Bale is closing in on a move to a new club and that he hopes the deal can be done imminently.

ZIDANE: “Bale no ha jugado porque el club está tratando su salida. Ojalá sea inminente, si es mañana mejor. El club está tramitando todo con el club donde va a jugar”@OndaCero_es @ElTransistorOC pic.twitter.com/2MPSw66Pbt — EDU PIDAL (@edupidal) July 21, 2019

This seems a tad disrespectful to a player who played a key role in Real’s recent dominance in the Champions League, particularly with his two-goal cameo against Liverpool in the 2018 final.

It seems Man Utd fans still rate the Wales international highly, as many have now taken to Twitter in the wake of this news to urge their club to swoop for his signature.

The Daily Mirror linked Bale with the Red Devils on loan earlier this summer, though this never materialised, and it remains to be seen if there’s still time for something to be done on this.

One imagines United would face plenty of competition for a player of the 30-year-old’s quality, but loads of MUFC supporters are now eager to see Ed Woodward and co. pull something out of the hat late on…

United need to pull their finger out now. Woodward this is your last chance buddy. Bale is a fantastic player would improve our side and Real want rid so you won’t have to delay like you have with every deal this summer. Sign Bale then go on with other business #bale #ManUtd — Dave Jones (@DaveJon93159189) July 21, 2019

Gareth Bale on Loan at Manchester United ?

Would be good Move. — Niranjan (@UnitedNMB) July 21, 2019

https://twitter.com/Carrick4united/status/1152824122889703424

If bale wants out united need to move in on him asap — Britton Gough (@BrittonGough) July 21, 2019

Would I take Bale at United.

In a fucking heartbeat.

Guaranteed goalscorer and proper pace merchant who will suit Oles style — Amogh Hurali (@Amogh_Hurali) July 21, 2019

United need to snatch Bale ASAP — CJ (@CJHare96) July 21, 2019

I would risk Bale on a one year loan. At worst, he is not match fit for the majority of games and only has a few good moments At best, he can turn back the clock and tear apart the league. Guy can make top 4 a breeze. Either way, Daniel James will get a great mentor — Arnav (@UnitedSlut) July 21, 2019

Can we have Gareth Bale to United? That'll be a massssive upgrade man. Now that his status is all but clear with Zizou. — Tarush Kaul (@Phaijjalkabadla) July 21, 2019

Gareth Bale to Manchester United? Fans like me can only dream ? — Phillip Newsome (@PhilNewsome) July 21, 2019

I'll take Bale at United. I'm sure he's angry & ready to prove a point. There's no doubt about quality. Only worry is injury. https://t.co/BZQKWxvzaw — rahul? (@rpk_mufc) July 21, 2019