Bid made: Real Madrid submit three-player swap deal offer for €200M transfer target

Real Madrid are said to have submitted an offer for Man United’s Paul Pogba, one that includes three first team stars.

Pogba is wanted by Real this summer, and according to Marca, Los Blancos are going to have to fork out €200M if they want to bring him to the Spanish capital this summer, a total they aren’t willing to pay.

However despite this, it seems like Los Blancos have found a way around this, as Don Balon are stating that they club have tabled a swap deal offer for the French international.

Zinedine Zidane’s side’s swap deal offer includes a whopping three players – James Rodriguez, Isco and Mariano Diaz – as they look to find away around paying €200M for Pogba’s signature.

Pogba is clearly one of the best midfielders in the world, thus we can’t blame Man United for putting such as large price tag on his head.

In addition, we also can’t blame Real for being interested in him, so much so that they’re even willing to hand over three stars in order to bring the French international to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mariano Diaz has found himself out of favour at Real since his move to the club last summer, and both Isco and Rodriguez can be replaced by Pogba if United were to accept this offer.

In doing so, the Red Devils would be seriously bolstering their attacking and midfield options, even if it does mean they’ll be losing Pogba.