Improved bid made: Manchester United increasingly expected to clinch £55million transfer

Various transfer news emerging today suggests Manchester United are making progress in their bid to sign Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international was outstanding last season to contribute 28 goals and 14 assists in all competitions from the middle of the park, and it’s easy to see why a club like Man Utd would be interested in him.

Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira claims the Red Devils have made an improved bid of £55million for Fernandes, with talks ongoing between the two clubs:

On top of that, a report from O Jogo, as translated by Sport Witness, explains that Sporting now think Fernandes is likely to leave for Old Trafford, with their manager planning to reshape his side’s tactics without him.

The 24-year-old has appeared in pre-season for Sporting, but these may well be his final appearances for the club ahead of an exciting move to the Premier League.

United fans will hope this long-running saga can end soon, while they’re also linked with Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic by Don Balon and Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic by Calciomercato, translating a report from Sky Italia.