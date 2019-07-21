Arsenal very confident of sealing second summer signing after lengthy negotiations

Arsenal are reportedly very confident of securing the loan transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer after lengthy negotiations.

That’s according to a report from the Daily Mirror, who claim the Gunners look set to beat rivals Tottenham to the young Spain international.

Ceballos seems ideal to come in and replace Aaron Ramsey for Arsenal, as he’s shown huge amounts of potential in a similar attacking midfield role.

The Mirror claim Arsenal have held lengthy talks over bringing in Ceballos from Madrid, and he should now follow the earlier summer signing of young Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli.

Ceballos should also benefit from the loan move to the Emirates Stadium after a lack of regular opportunities at the Bernabeu in recent times.

Long regarded as an exciting young prospect for the future, the 22-year-old faces plenty of big-name competition in Madrid’s midfield.

He and Real can now hope Ceballos will get some good playing time under his belt and come back to the Spanish capital a more polished player.

Meanwhile, Arsenal can at least temporarily bring in a replacement for Ramsey in midfield and boost their performances for the 2019/20 season.