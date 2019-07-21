There’s been a few Italians signed by the Old Firm clubs over the years with varying levels of success. From fan favourites like Rino Gattuso and Paolo Di Canio down to flops such as Filippo Maniero and Massimo Donati. According to reports, Celtic are close to signing Andrea Bertolacci.

According to The Daily Record via Calcio Buzz, a deal is imminent to bring the former Italy international to Celtic park following his release from Italian giants AC Milan.

The midfielder is still only 28 and cost Milan €20m when they signed him back in 2015 according to Italianfootballdaily.

The thought of his former fee and international caps could make this a particularly exciting signing for Celtic, however it is worth noting he only played 139 minutes for AC Milan last year.

Thinking more positively, he has 21 goals and 20 assists in 200 Serie A games over his career and can play anywhere in central midfield from a holding role to in behind the forwards.

If he does sign, it could put Olivier Ntcham’s future further in doubt considering he wasn’t first choice last year and his disrespectful words towards Celtic and the league as reported by The BBC.

He’s more of a creative midfielder than a player who likes to get stuck in, but with Scott Brown there to take care of that side of the game he could be a great player in Scotland if he adapts.