With such an inflated squad, it’s hard to tell who is in Chelsea’s plans this season and who could be available for transfer. According to reports, Crystal Palace have had a bid rejected for Reece James.

The Daily Star have reported that Chelsea rejected a bid of £20m for James, as Roy Hodgson looks for a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

They further state that he’s seen as having a long term future at Stamford Bridge and is unlikely to be sold. There’s also the possibility that Chelsea would be reluctant to sell due to their current transfer ban.

James broke through during a loan spell at Wigan last season, where he played in 45 games and impressed with his pace and ability to get forward.

A story in The Metro detailed some of Frank Lampard’s plans for Chelsea this season, and he mentions James as one of the young players that he believes in.

Unfortunately he was injured while playing for England U20s during the summer, so may miss the start of the season.

Palace currently have Martin Kelly and Joel Ward as their main options at right-back going into the season, so it makes sense that they would want to sign a younger more dynamic player for the season ahead.