One of Real Madrid’s highest-profile stars has agreed an exit from the club, the superstar is out of favour with Zinedine Zidane and needed to find a new club.

According to Colombian outlet Habla Deportes, everything has been agreed for James Rodriguez to join Real Madrid’s cross-town rivals Atletico this summer, the news was revealed by the South American outlet’s director on Twitter.

Spanish publication Marca understand that Real Madrid were holding out for a fee of €40m for the attacking midfielder, it’s understood that the Colombian superstar was told to find a new club this summer, as Zinedine Zidane doesn’t see the star as an important part of Los Blancos’ first-team.

Rodriguez finished a two-year loan spell at German giants Bayern Munich at the end of last season, with the Bavarians rejecting the option to sign the ace permanently, Rodriguez has been trying to find a new club.

According to Spanish publication AS, Serie A side Napoli were also interested in signing Rodriguez, Carlo Ancelotti is a big admirer of the attacker after managing him during his time in charge of Bayern and as Real Madrid’s boss.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Esto Es Atleti earlier this month, the Colombian will become one of the club’s highest-paid players alongside Saul Niguez and Jan Oblak. It’s understood that the ace will be earning a whopping €7.5m a year after tax.

Rodriguez’s exit will free up funds for Zidane to continue his sensational rebuild of Los Blancos.

Atletico could be a perfect destination for Rodriguez to get his career back on track, the superstar could find it easy to hit the ground running as he’ll join up with international teammate Santiago Arias at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Rodriguez would also become the the fourth former Madrid star to join Los Blancos’ cross-town rivals this year, he’ll be following Alvaro Morata, Marcos Llorente and Mario Hermoso in joining Diego Simeone’s side.

Atletico are crying out for the signing of a superstar, Simeone has lost several crucial stars this summer, as well as superstar Antoine Griezmann, key figures: Diego Godin, Filipe Luis, Lucas Hernandez and Rodri – have all moved on to pastures new.

Rodriguez has endured a difficult few seasons, but at 27 years of age, the star has plenty of time to get his career back on track and Atletico could be the perfect team for him to establish himself as one of the world’s best once more.