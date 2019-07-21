Some Liverpool fans are slightly disappointed with Jurgen Klopp’s lineup for the Reds’ preseason friendly against La Liga outfit Sevilla this evening.

Liverpool will be aiming to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund as they look to continue their preseason preparations with a win against Spanish giants Sevilla tonight.

The Reds will be facing the La Liga outfit at Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox, the Major League Baseball giants are also owned by Liverpool owner John W. Henry.

One selection that will have caught fans’ eyes is that of Andy Lonergan, Jurgen Klopp has decided to hand the 35-year-old stopper a start for the Reds, this seems to be a massive hint that the Anfield outfit will be signing the veteran shot-stopper to boost their goalkeeping ranks next season.

22-year-old defender Nat Phillips has been given the chance to impress at the heart of Liverpool’s defence alongside Virgil van Dijk and tireless full-backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds’ midfield three consists of Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – the England international is continuing his recovery from injury with tonight’s outing.

Youngsters Ben Woodburn and Harry Wilson have the opportunity to showcase themselves as worth backup options to the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, as they feature in the front three that is headed up by Champions League hero Divock Origi.

Check out Liverpool’s lineup below:

Team news is in – here's how the Reds line up ? @SevillaFC…#LFCPreSeason??https://t.co/jmS4lpbZYF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 21, 2019

Some Liverpool fans were massively disappointed to see that exciting attacker Rhian Brewster is left on the bench for tonight’s clash following his impressive displays in preseason so far. Fans shouldn’t worry though as the last thing Klopp should do is rush Brewster’s return from a long-term injury.

Other Reds fans took to social media to blast Adam Lallana, some fans weren’t pleased with the attacking midfielder’s absence, the former Southampton star has struggled massively with injuries in recent years and it seems as though some fans have lost patience with the England international.

Here’s some reaction to Klopp’s team selection:

Let Brewster play more than 45 mins ffs. Start him. — ?? (@OxChamboSzn) July 21, 2019

No Brewster again no party???? — ?? (@YouAiredMe) July 21, 2019

Where the fuck is king Brewster — Rhian Brewster (@BossBrewster24) July 21, 2019

Would of loved to seen Brew start — David (@David36520382) July 21, 2019

We want BREWSTERRRR — clown (@Yasinnnn21) July 21, 2019

Lallana still injured. Get him out my club. Sign someone — B?Ñ? (@LFCBxn) July 21, 2019

still no lallana lmao — ?????? (@bobbbyfirmino) July 21, 2019

Lallana is the shitttest don

not even in the matchday squad AGAIN ? — rhian6 (@KWABSHIGHEST) July 21, 2019

Still no Lallana … ??? he’s worse than Sturidge ? — Paul Burke (@burkov_p2005) July 21, 2019

Lallana still injured again? — Jamie Neate (@Jamie_Neate) July 21, 2019

Where’s lallana? — Ismail Gulloma (@ismaillymg) July 21, 2019

Injuries to some stars Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri, as well as the extended holidays for the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firimino, Alisson and Sadio Mane following their international duty, could be a blessing in disguise.

Klopp now has the chance to really assess some of his rotation options and more importantly some of Liverpool’s most highly-rated youngsters, if the fresh-faced aces can impress on preseason – they could be given the chance to shine in the Premier League next season.