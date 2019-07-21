Menu

Video: Harry Kane scores insane stoppage time golazo from the centre circle to win it for Tottenham vs Juventus

Harry Kane has just scored one of the best goals of his career as his unbelievable long-range strike wins today’s friendly for Tottenham against Juventus.

Watch below as the England international caught former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny off his line and lobbed him with an inch-perfect finish from inside the centre circle.

This is truly sensational stuff from Kane, and it settled a close game between Spurs and Juventus today, with the goal making it 3-2 to Mauricio Pochettino’s men almost at the death.

Had this been a competitive match, this would surely go down as one of the best goals ever – and, to be honest, it’s still very enjoyable even if it doesn’t amount to much!

