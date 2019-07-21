Video: Harry Kane uploads his wonder-goal to Twitter with message to Tottenham fans ahead of the new season

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has tweeted after scoring an incredible late goal to win today’s friendly match against Juventus.

See below as the England international responds to his long-range wonder-strike by simply posting a video of it alongside the caption: “Good to be back”.

Kane had his problems with injury last season, and notably looked unfit when he played in Spurs’ Champions League final defeat to Liverpool, but it seems he’s sending the message that he’s now raring to go again.

Tottenham fans will hope their star player can now get back to his best, with this memorable goal surely a sign of exciting things to come from Kane as he gets back into full flow ahead of the new season.