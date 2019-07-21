There often seems to be a saga involved with new signings and their squad numbers when they arrive at Real Madrid. Most notably when Raul refused to give up his number seven shirt to Cristiano Ronaldo when he signed, however Eden Hazard may have taken it a step further.

According to The Mirror, Hazard decided to wear number 50 in the friendly against Bayern Munich as a way of honouring the anniversary of the moon landing in 1969.

The Mirror report also states that Hazard is likely to take the number seven shirt currently held by Mariano Diaz, however he also tried to persuade Luka Modric to give up his number 10 shirt.

A story in Marca detailed that La Liga clubs can only register players in their squad with numbers between 1-25, so he won’t be able to continue wearing the number 50 for the new season.

Unfortunately for the Belgian, Bayern won the game 3-1 despite having a man sent off.

The former Chelsea star scored 85 times and provided 61 assists in 245 league games, and was arguably one of the best Premier League players over the past five years. A report in The Guardian, said he moved to Madrid this summer for a fee of €100m